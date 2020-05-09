Bebe Rexha has a little something for Chris Martin

Stop everything: we know what star Bebe Rexha crack! Hint: he is tall, blond, a musician, and it is part of a rock group! You still do not see? It is the ex of an actress, very famous, which is converted in the lifestyle. Still nothing? Ok, you have been told! This is Chris Martin!

The leader of Coldplay completely melt the beautiful Bebe Rexha. The singer, whose voice is present on the single “Back To You” Louis Tomlinson, has confessed in the pages of Metro to the topic Guilty Pleasure have the hots for the british musician.

Bebe Rexha: love has no age

If Bebe Rexha is a bit younger than Chris Martin, no matter. “Chris Martin is trooooop canon!“, she started. “It is cute, before everything, but I’m also a big fan of his music. And the more it goes, the more I think that this is not about the looks it takes focus, but on rather on the personality“, she added.

The singer also claims to be giving a hoot about the age difference that separates it from the man of her dreams. “It does not look like a 40 year old man. And this is the only thing that matters“, she said.

@Cover Media