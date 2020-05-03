Bebe Rexha hits hard with his hits solo – Actu Bebe Rexha

Eminem, Martin Garrix, Nicki Minaj… After having worked with the greatest artists of the moment, Bebe Rexha has finally released its first album last June, “Expectations.” And the star proved a massive hit with the single from his album, “I’m a Mess”. A hit that could be translated in French by “I am in bulk, devastated“.

In it, the singer is book completely on his fears personal. “It became a hymn to the celebration of your imperfections and all your insecurities.” explains Bebe Rexha microphone NRJ.

Bebe Rexha: what she thinks of David Guetta?

Bebe Rexha has also entrusted on his collaborations with David Guetta. It was in fact heard on the mega-hit “Hey Mama” alongside Nicky Minaj and most recently on “Say My Name” featuring with J Balvin.

Work with French artist for an unforgettable experience : “Il is very clever with his music, he is still on the ground. I really respect because he knows his style. He always makes the maximum to get the best music possible. (…) I think it is one of the best DJs ! “