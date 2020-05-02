Bebe Rexha : “I love my big ass and I’m proud of it!”

Bebe Rexha recognizes that she has gained weight, but she can’t accept that someone is trying to humiliate him with his weight.

The singer has been widely applauded for having shared a photo of herself in a bikini last Friday, in which one could admire her curves, but the image clearly has not been to the liking of everyone.

A user is even allowed to say that she was a little too big. “Uh, I don’t want to disrespect, but it is not a little too thick here!?? I mean, I’ve never seen like this before!”, one can read in a message in the caption of a video where she plays on stage.

A comment that did not go unnoticed as the star answered in person : “Yes, I grew bigger, he will have to get over it,” she tweeted.

The photo of Bebe Rexha in a bikini was accompanied by a message that emphasizes the importance of feeling good in his body. “The company is really te rot. So this is what it looks like a real woman on Instagram, no Photoshop”, she had written.

Questioned about this publication through the website specialized in celebrities TMZ, Rexha was without detour : “I love my body, I like my big ass and I am very proud of”, she started.

A photo that arrives some time after the singer has been forced to defend rumours that she would have had recourse to plastic surgery. “I never did redo the buttocks, or my nose,” said the star in the magazine Health.