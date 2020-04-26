Bebe Rexha : “long Live the body imperfect “

I like Belgium

Deemed too big by the designers, the singer Bebe Rexha settles accounts in his album Expectations, which has just been released.



By Pierre-Yves Paque

Paris Match. By bringing together all of your hits, you add up more than a billion views on YouTube. Finally, here is your album. Why such an expectation ?

Bebe Rexha. I was a bit blocked in this music industry who wants to do everything in its sauce, so that I needed to express myself as I wanted it to be.

Did you get sick of being seen only as the voice that works with the most important ?

No, I don’t care, because it is necessary to be able to pay its bills at the end of the month. Such collaboration (with Rihanna, David Guetta or Eminem, editor’s NOTE) can only be beneficial. It was just the perfect time to express my thoughts.

And one of them focuses on the imperfection.

Yes, and I am aware of it 100 % ! I am not perfect and nobody is. But I’m not scared to say it or sing it loud and clear. When I was a teenager, the pop stars that I followed were too “canon” : beautiful and long blond hair, blue eyes and legs very thin. Me, I had brown eyes, black hair and curves… I dreamed of being as skinny as the girls to success. It was hard to collect but, at one time, it should just be who you are and not to fear it.

You advocate for the same on the social networks, with outfits deemed provocative…

This is the last place where it scares me, because I can do what I want. And I am no longer a child. I have 29 years old, I am a woman. I love my body. It is not perfect but I’m proud of it. And if I want to wear a sexy outfit, I don’t hesitate. The hate comes from people injured in the depths of themselves. But you can’t respond with hatred. He should just ignore them and stay positive.

This is also reflected in your songs explicit, like “The Way I Are” or ” I’m a Mess “.

Write songs just to make the feast has no meaning. My second album deepens things. It is already finished and scheduled for October. My success, I owe to luck, but above all to the fact to be real. I love what I do and I will never abandon.

Read also > Bebe Rexha : “I’m bipolar and I have no shame “

How do you live the dark side of show-biz ?

Sex, drugs, and alcohol are rampant wherever you go. It all depends on who surrounds you. If you have friends and addicts, you will be inevitably influenced. Me, I have around me a group of intelligent people, like my family and my brother, with whom I live. I always travel with them and they keep me feet on the ground. I am lucky that my parents have always supported her.

Even your father ?

This is a hard one to cook. It is very strict. He said to me :”Don’t talk to boys ! Not doing anything wrong !“Since my young age, my mother always told me to be independent, but above all hard work. When my father came to the US, he was doing two jobs. Their values are mine. They have done everything for me to have a better life, and I am therefore their traces and their advice. I keep it all in my head and I don’t pay attention to stupid things. If I droguais, my mother would kill me !

Read also > Sebastien Cauet : “My father disappeared back the night “

Envy cinema today ?

Yes, but no rush. As long as the music makes me happy and it inspires me, I continue. It will always remain my first love.

It seems that Katy Perry has predicted the future, one day…

Yes, in a way. She read my horoscope during a tour… and she told me that I could not be in love in this kind of business. But it is better to stay single when one has too much work. This environment is fuelling especially the jealousy.

Were you coming in Belgium ?

Yes, a few years ago, during a tour or to see my family. I have cousins in Brussels ! Besides, I have you brought waffles ? I love them, they are so good here. The quality, texture…

No beer ?

No, I’m not very fond. I don’t drink a lot. But, on the other hand, I can’t pass a package of ” french fries “. Logical due to my physical, non ? (She laughs)