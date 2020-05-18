Bebe Rexha makes crazy the plateau de Jimmy Fallon with ” I’m A Mess “

Bebe Rexha was visiting on the set of Jimmy Fallon for a live performance of his title ” Im A Mess “. It is to live on aficia.

Bebe Rexha continues the promotion of his album Expectations. Above, we find the inescapable ” I Got You “, “Meant To Be” or” 2 Souls on Fire “but also his last single, a title to lose the head…

In fact, the one which we had filled with “Me, myself & I” alongside G-Eazy, and ” In The Name of Love “, collaboration explosive with Martin Garrix, now on “ I’m A Mess “to win the hearts of the public.

With her music video, Bebe Rexha is already a sensation. It offers to see an artist in an asylum, with choreography wild and images to the aesthetic is impeccable. It is precisely this universe that Bebe Rexha has put in place for its live show of Jimmy Fallon. Between alienation, dance and a side of sour… the audience was spellbound and so were we !

Check out the live performance by Bebe Rexha :