Bebe Rexha metamorphoses into fatal beauty

Hot before ! Bebe Rexha puts in before his next femme fatale with the clip ” I Got You “, his new single. Find out on aficia !

The one who wrote the title “the Monster” by Eminem and Rihanna has, to this day a flawless : the singer, author, composer and interpreter… Bebe Rexha has more than one string to his bow ! But we do not yet know in the femme fatale… In fact, it is not in the clip ” Hey Mama “, alongside David Guetta and Nicki Minaj, neither in the clip “Me, myself & I” G-Eazy – two big hits -that the singer had been able to explore this map.

In the month of February, Bebe Rexha is expected to release its first album. It will represent the best pop style predominant, and urban. It could also allow some keys electro, as was the case on the title “In The Name of Love” Martin Garrixbecame an international hit.

A decor that is reminiscent of ” Hey Mama “

But for the time being, it is with “I Got You” Bebe Rexha tries to seduce the public and, if a remix signed Cheat Codes is already available, the original version was predestined to be clippée so hot. Without surprise, after several teasers alluring, the singer’s 27-year-old shows off in this video that is not reminiscent of that of ” Hey Mama “. In the middle of a landscape sublime, it plays all its charms in order to captivate the internet user who, no doubt, will have eyes only for her !

Check out the new clip “I Got You” by Bebe Rexha :