Bebe Rexha on the diagnosis of bipolar disorder

Bebe Rexha has been diagnosed with a bipolar disorder in April of last year.

Talk to SELF For the cover article of the magazine in march, the 30 year-old woman has spoken of his mental health in an in-depth interview, his first after having informed the fans of the diagnosis on Twitter last year.

“It’s given me a little bit angry a little bit”, she said about the diagnosis, “I was very afraid. I didn’t want to think that there was something was wrong with me.”

She said that her “worst fear” was “crazy”.

“I felt like if I opened up to my fans, I ended by saying: ‘I’m not going to be imprisoned by it.’ And maybe someone will not feel trapped at this time there, if he has the impression of a difficult period “, she explained. “This is why I’ve decided to really open myself and me free.”

Rexha stated that his next album will be his album the most personal to date, continuing to recite some of the lyrics of a song entitled “Break My Heart Myself.”

“It said: ‘Hello, I’m Stevie / In fact, I mens. It really is Bebe. / What are the drugs. They make me really sleepy. / Klonopin, my friend, yes, it numbs the feeling’ ‘” she said. “And then it’s:” My doctor has increased my dose. / My mother felt ill, so she sent me roses. But without it, I’m really desperate, and 5.7 of Americans know it. “”

It is estimated that 5.7 million adults in the United States suffer from bipolar disorder, representing approximately 2.8% of the adult population in America. Rexha has bipolar I, which is characterized by manic episodes, depressive episodes, and sometimes a mixture of the two.

“It is important for me to laugh at myself sometimes, and to disseminate information and to standardize, because it makes me feel better instead of writing a ballad sobby,” said Rexha. “What you may do completely – there’s nothing wrong with that. But I like to be sarcastic sometimes. This removes the pain and the hurt.”

“Even small, I still remember [being] anxious, scared of what was going to happen. I was so worried all the time, “ said Rexha.” I still am. I’m afraid of everything. “

Rexha has also revealed that it had received a diagnosis of premenstrual dysphoric disorder.

“My mom would call it code red,” recalls the singer. “A day before [my period started]I would feel as if my world ended, my life went to shit … I would go into these funks and I was really depressed and I didn’t want to leave my house. “The condition is characterized by mood changes, severe related to hormonal fluctuations prior to the menstrual period.

In speaking of his mood swings, Rexha said: “I couldn’t control my emotions, and I was always very anxious, and I couldn’t stay sitting.” She said she was also spending habits, reckless – a symptom associated with mania.

“It made me feel strange feelings, emotions, strange, strange thoughts, all the time. Not thoughts normal”, she said about the mood swings. “I’d be in the passenger seat of the car and I would like to open the door and jump and just make me crush. That is terrible.”

She knew she wanted to help but was afraid to put a label on everything that she had. “This is the war that you have in your head,” she explained. “Is that will this affect my career? Is it that the people I judge? Will they want to work with me? If people would treat me like a fool, will they say:” well, this bitch is f-crazy of the king “?”

And as the child of immigrants-albanians, it has also had to navigate the cultural differences between how she and her parents approached the mental health. “Especially the parents of european immigrants, who were growing up when I had anxiety and depression, it was as if it was. It’s all in your head. Take a walk”, she explained. “But for my parents, it was difficult because they had the impression that it was a sense of failure, but this is not their failure. It is just a disease.”

Rexha is satisfied to note that his parents were more than supportive when she decided to seek professional help. She has found the right therapist, and then the good psychiatrist, who prescribed her medication before it even say the words “bipolar disorder”. (Although this is not the preferred approach by some mental health professionals, some feel shy to disclose initially the diagnosis can prevent more harm to some patients.)

“I was just going with the flow”, she said, noting that one day, she had decided to ask directly to her therapist. “I said to myself:” Can I ask you a question? Am I bipolar? “ ” According to the writer Rexha, mimicking the response of the therapist, leaning in while reaching out: “ Yes, guy. “”

Shortly after, Rexha went on Twitter. “This was my moment to be like, ‘F-k this’, “she said. “I just decided to do it because I said to myself: ‘I’m not going to be imprisoned by my thoughts that I am not normal or that I’m crazy. This is bullshit.’”

“This is scary”, she continued, “but at a certain point, you have had to say:” F-k, this is who I am. ” Or you keep it just for you. In the end, this is not the case in person. But, for me, I like to be very transparent with my fans … and I’m not going to allow me to label it. This is something that I go through, but this is not me. “

