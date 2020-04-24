Bebe Rexha pose naked to promote the movement ” Stay at Home

Bebe Rexha encourages his fans to stay in their homes and to take their distances, by posing naked on Instagram to attract the attention of all.

It is important for us all to listen to what the government tells us about COVID-19. Our actions can have a direct effect on the duration of the quarantine, and few of us take advantage of this isolation, then make an effort.

Bebe Rexha says to all his fans how important it is to stay inside and to practice social distancing at this time, but she does not only with a boring text on his account Instagram. Oh no. It does this by donning his costume birthday, and by concealing the reasons why she remains at the house.

“Yes, I was naked. Now that I have your attention, please keep your ass at home, ” wrote the pop star on a photo of her completely naked, holding a piece of paper explaining why it puts it in quarantine.

“#IStayHome for my grandmother, my friends, my family, my fans, ” wrote the singer. She has been nominated to participate in the challenge by Demi Lovato and Anne Marie, but they have not said anything on the fact of undress. But she knows what makes people talk and she decided to test his theory.

Bebe Rexha appointed Tinashe, as well as a few others, to reveal the reasons why they take this pandemic seriously.

Stay safe, everyone. Wash your hands and, for the love of God, stay home.