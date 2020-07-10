Bebe Rexha postponed the release of his new album – News from Bebe Rexha

Bebe Rexha proud of his next album

To wait for his audience, and Bebe Rexha also announces that his next opus will be one of the best: “This is the best project I’ve worked on and this album is my favorite. I am in a hurry to listen. It’s just that we have the impression that this is not the time to go out, during this period. As soon as the world will be better, what we are doing. We are waiting for the right time. I promise you that the album is going to be worth the wait.”, he insists that the singer in the social networks.

In the meantime, his next album, fans of Bebe Rexha can console themselves with their more recent singles such as “the Last Hurrah” and “No More than 20”.