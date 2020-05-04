Bebe Rexha puts a rake to a singer on live tv (Video) – Vibration

Sunday rhymes with brunch. Yesterday, the singer Bebe Rexha if is, therefore, made on the set of the morning show Sunday uk “Sunday Brunch” presented by Tim Levejoy and Simon Rimmer. Surrounded by several other guests, singer of 29 years was invited to prepare the meal. While she has been busy filling a dish to bake, the young woman launches a call to the singles : ” Is it that there is a young man English cute and single in the corner ? “. It then specifies : ” A who wants a girl that knows how to cook ! “.

Immediately, the singer English Olly Walls, very popular in the uk, raises his hand, very enthusiastic, exclaiming : ” Here I am, me ! “. The response of Bebe Rexha do not wait. She says : ” No, no, I do not want to go out with a singer ! “. The smile singer’s English is quickly disappearing and this last one even seems ashamed of the rake phenomenal that it comes to take on live british tv. The two hosts then attempt to change your mind the pretty blonde. ” Why not him ? Olly Walls is a national treasure here… You would have a lot of chance to go out with Olly ! “, they say. But nothing… To the end of the show, Bebe Rexha has agreed to do the poses next to the singer. Without grudges !

Olly Murs set to REJECTED by American pop star Bebe Rexha on Sunday Brunch 🙈 🙈 https://t.co/zDAh8BwDxF pic.twitter.com/iJfQcrWCAQ — The Sun (@TheSun) 25 November 2018

After having conquered the entire planet with the tubes I’m A Mess or Meant To Be a duet with Florida Georgia Line, not to mention In The Name Of Love DJ Martin Garrixthe singer originally from Brooklyn, New York, now working with David Guetta on the title Say My Name the sides of the singer colombian J Balvin. A tube with the clip unveiled on November the 20th is already more than 13 million views on Youtube.