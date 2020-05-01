Bebe Rexha reprises her hit “I’m a Mess” for the fashion show Victoria’s Secret – Actu Bebe Rexha

The Angels of Victoria’s Secret have given wings to Bebe Rexha. The young artist has performed in New York at the famous fashion show of Victoria’s Secret. The singer performed his hit “I’m a Mess” while the models paraded by his side.

For the occasion, the star wore a pink dress and flashy thigh-high matching. Look utterly glamorous as the american artist assumes 100% on stage.

Bebe Rexha alongside some of the greatest

Bebe Rexha begins to fade the other artists with his performances. The singer recently shared a hit with David Guetta, “Say My Name” but she also released her first album “Expectations”.

For the show of Victoria’s Secret, Bebe Rexha sang live just like other stars : Shawn Mendes, and Rita Ora. An experience of which the star can be proud of!