Bebe Rexha reveals a striptease crazy on the Canvas! – Actu Bebe Rexha

Bebe Rexha turns on the Canvas. While the singer has recently shared that his parents had contracted the COVID-19 a couple of weeks ago, the interpreter of “You Can’t Stop the Girl” seems to have regained the smile.

Active on social networks – and followed by more than 3 million subscribers in TikTok – Bebe Rexha has shared a new video that does not pass unnoticed: “I haven’t posted tiktok for a while, so I thought that I was going to strip me”, he said.

In fact, in the video in question, the artist did a funny strip. She appears in front of the pool, first in a dress, and then in a bathing suit before hiding his anatomy thanks to his hat. The video is available here.

Bebe Rexha naked for a good cause!

This is not the first time that Bebe Rexha is out in the open on the Canvas. On the 22nd of march during the period of confinement due to the health crisis, the singer posted a picture of her, naked, carrying a placard urging their community to remain confined: “Yes, I was naked. Now that I have your attention, keep your ass at home”she had written.

In parallel, Bebe Rexha seems to be working on new pieces. Very active in social networks, the interpreter of “I’m A Mess” has shared a couple of photos of her while she was recording her own voice in the home.