Bebe Rexha reveals her diagnosis of bipolar disorder in a message to open heart to his fans

Bebe Rexha opens up to his fans about his health.
Monday morning, the nominated for the Grammys went on Twitter and revealed that she was suffering from bipolar disorder.
“For a long time, I didn’t understand why I felt sick”, shared Bebe with its 1.3 million subscribers. “Why did I feel low that I couldn’t leave the house or see people, and why I felt high, which prevented me from sleeping, made me work non-stop or create music. Now, I know why.”
It continued : “I suffer from bipolar disorder and I no longer feel ashamed. That is all. (In tears).”
In his confession on the social networks, Bebe has also revealed that she was working on new songs and that she hoped fans would continue to support it.
“This next album will be my favorite, because I don’t remember anything”, she wrote. “I love you all so much. And I hope that you me will accept such what I am.”
Speaking of music, Bebe was able to attend the Grammys 2019 this year, where she was nominated in the category Best performance country by a duo or group, thanks to its collaboration “Meant to Be” with Florida Georgia Line.
On the red carpet, the star 29-year-old looked forward to the future, because the song has opened her horizons into new genres of music and new fans.
“I hope so, because I don’t like to be put in a box”, she said to Ryan Seacrest on the fact of making music after his success. “Me, I just wanted to change and entertain me… I don’t want to do always the same thing, to make pop songs that the girls in pop are supposed to do. I just want to do what I feel like doing.”
Currently, the song of Bebe “Last Hurrah” climbs the charts and continues to be broadcast on the radio everywhere.