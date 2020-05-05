Bebe Rexha reveals her diagnosis of bipolar disorder in a message to open heart to his fans

Bebe Rexha opens up to his fans about his health.

Monday morning, the nominated for the Grammys went on Twitter and revealed that she was suffering from bipolar disorder.

“For a long time, I didn’t understand why I felt sick”, shared Bebe with its 1.3 million subscribers. “Why did I feel low that I couldn’t leave the house or see people, and why I felt high, which prevented me from sleeping, made me work non-stop or create music. Now, I know why.”

It continued : “I suffer from bipolar disorder and I no longer feel ashamed. That is all. (In tears).”

In his confession on the social networks, Bebe has also revealed that she was working on new songs and that she hoped fans would continue to support it.