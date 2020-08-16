Bebe Rexha Rocks Sparkly Bikini Top With Skintight Shorts & Shares ‘Secret On How To Get A Big Booty’

Bebe stunned by riding a mobility scooter while using high heels.

Bebe Rexha shocked in an appearance that was flashy as well as attractive while she showed a remarkable ability. In the video clip that she showed her Instagram fans on Saturday, she additionally revealed her followers just how she exercises her glutes.

In the subtitle of her blog post, the 30-year-old “Meant to Be” vocalist composed that her upload included “archival footage” from 2001. However, this was clearly incorrect, as she would certainly have been 11 years of ages at the time. A filter had actually been made use of to mature the video footage, which additionally consisted of a couple of responds to the very early aughts.

Bebe was outfitted in a sparkly swimwear top that placed her buoyant bosom on complete screen. She additionally used a coordinating bedazzled collar. Her bases were skintight black sports shorts with red stripes down the sides. On her feet, she used a set of black high heels that included a white celebrity pattern. She finished her appearance with among the trucker hats that were in vogue in the 2000s. It was black with a white mesh back. Her hair was styled in lengthy attractive waves.

Most of the video clip was fired outside on an area road, yet Bebe was additionally recorded wheeling a little folding mobility scooter out of a garage. The “You Can’t Stop the Girl” vocalist educated her visitors that she will take it out for a spin in the Hollywood Hills.

Bebe maintained her heels on for her flight. She was revealed raising one foot up as she stabilized on the mobility scooter’s slim system. She additionally zoomed by her videographer, Thom Kerr, as she leaned ahead with one leg completely expanded out behind her. In the subtitle of her blog post, she joked that this step was her key to obtaining “a big booty.”

Bebe’s charming family pet pooch, Bear, additionally made a cameo in the clip.

“Oh my God. Hi everyone! I want you to meet Bear,” Bebe stated. “Everyone thinks she’s a cat, but she’s actually a dog.”

The video clip ended with a shot of Bebe nestling her little canine friend as she blew kisses as well as swung. Upbeat songs as well as the audio of a group supporting repeated the whole of the video footage.

“Talk about blast from the past,” composed writer R.M. Drake in the remarks area of Bebe’s blog post.

“Really so hot and pretty,” an additional message read.

“You really nailed these 2001 vibes,” a 3rd follower stated.

“Why does this give me The Simple Life vibes. A scooter and heels though… braver than the marines,” said a 4th individual.

Bebe has actually exposed that she’s a follower of an additional technique of transport that takes some exertion to make use of. As formerly reported by The Inquisitr, she flaunted her curved posterior in a collection of pictures that were broken throughout a seaside bike flight.