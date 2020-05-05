Bebe Rexha tease the video for her next single “Last Hurrah”

(Relaxnews) – The musician in the u.s. unveiled today, Thursday February 21, the video for her single “Last Hurrah”.





Bebe Rexha was published on his Twitter account a short video of 10 seconds, to announce the release of the video of “Last Hurrah”. In this excerpt, we can see the artist with two angel wings, in a part inflamed, licking the flame of a lighter or googliser crucial questions such as “how to slay”.

Last year, the young woman was asked on a piece of David Guetta with J Balvin “Say My Name”. In may, she was also a part on “Girls” Rita Ora where were also Cardi B and Charli XCX.

Recently, Bebe Rexha has done about it by attacking, via social networks, with designers refusing to dress for the ceremony of the Grammys because she was “too big”.

Watch the lyrics video of “Last Hurrah” of Bebe Rexha on YouTube : https://youtu.be/TaNxZsWOs88