Bebe Rexha : The singer humiliates a football player married flirting by SMS

Bebe Rexha has no language in his pocket ! Friday December 28, 2018, the singer of 29 years (known for its titles I Got You, Meant to Be or, more recently, I’m A Mess) took her story Instagram to publish an amazing message to charge against a mysterious sport.

In his publication, the american artist has actually revealed that a footballer (she has not named) the dragging regularly and openly by SMS while it is “married and the father of three children“. “It you happen to have this guy who comes in and out of your life ? That is part of these guys infidels who waste your time ?“, she wrote.

To support his statements, Bebe Rexha has released the screenshot of a recent exchange with the man in question, who will address to it by calling it “the girlfriend“. The demand to see the singer, who is trying to avoid replicating that it is busy on tour. “You are married and you have three children. Be a good role model, do your sport, and leave me alone. I don’t write SMS ‘hey girlfriend’, especially if you are married. Sorry, but this m**do not walk with me“, she added.

That is the question, odds are that he will think now twice before to annoy her “friend“by SMS…