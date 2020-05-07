Bebe Rexha warns fans to take seriously the coronavirus after knowledge of his death

Bebe Rexha urged his fans to take more and more coronavirus pandemic seriously.

Monday night, the singer revealed that a person of his entourage had died of the virus, before asking his supporters to accede to the protocol of self-isolation and to ask the u.s. government to do more.

“This is not a joke”, she tweeted. “A friend of a friend just died of a crown at the age of 45 years. STAY IN YOUR HOUSE F-KIN, AND DO YOUR CIVIC DUTY. Please, please, PLEASE.”

In a follow-up article, she added: “The u.s. government should put a stop to the payments of rent, mortgage and utilities at least until the virus corona is under control. Millions of Americans are worried about keeping their job and their home instead of staying safe.” It also has identified president Donald Trump.

While some of his fans began to tweet their financial issues related to the pandemic, it has begun to offer to send them the money via Cash App to help.

The message Rexha comes after a press conference at Trump Monday, during which new guidelines have been released to slow the spread of the virus. In this case, the working group on the coronavirus has recommended to close schools, avoid unnecessary travel, bars and restaurants, and to limit the gatherings to less than 10 people.

The governments of States and local governments also published their own measures of punishment, including curfews and closures, mandatory social spaces.

