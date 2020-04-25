Bebe Rexha – “You Can’t Stop The Girl”: a song magic for the film “Maleficent: The Power of evil” – Actu Bebe Rexha

Listen to “You Can’t Stop The Girl” on the digital radio NRJ NEW HITS FRIDAY

New bet for Bebe Rexha. After the recent release of his new hits, “Harder” and “Not 20 Anymore”, the singer just 30 years ago, offers this Friday, September 20, 2019 “You Can’t Stop The Girl”, the song from the original soundtrack of the Disney movie Maleficent: The Power of evil, the output of which room is scheduled on October 16.

Proud of the project, Bebe Rexha has posted, Wednesday 18 September 2019, a video of the cover of the title with the message: “#YouCantStopTheGirl the song for Evil: the power of evil comes out this Friday.”