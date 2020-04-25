Because of Spider-Man, the new Marvel movie on Doctor Strange will be released later than expected

The result of Spider-Man: Far From Home don’t come out in July, but in November 2021, which disrupts the release of a new movie on Doctor Strange and Thor, Disney has had to fend off.

The following Spider-Man : Far From Home is not for everyone. Sony has announced the third film with Tom Holland would have repelled : instead of a theatrical release scheduled for July 2021, the blockbuster which still has no title is expected to arrive only in November 2021or four-month interval.

The franchise Spider-Man belongs to Sony, but the decisions actually have an impact on the entire Marvel universe (Disney). Since Spider-Man : Far From Homethe two worlds are mixed : the film is part of the Film world Marvel (MCU) — it speaks about Iron Man, played by Robert Downey Jr — and what happens there has repercussions in other feature films to come.

No Doctor Strange before 2022

It is for this reason that, following the announcement of Sony, Marvel has also had to communicate on the report of one of his movies of super-heroes : Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madnessthat would have had to come out on November 5, 2021, but that, as a result, is pushed back to the end of march 2022. Of course, it was inconceivable to imagine two films that are part of the MCU to be projected in theatres at exactly the same time.

To note that the year 2022 will be, therefore, rich in Marvel movies, because the movie Thor : Love and Thunder is maintained for February — it is even suggested in February 11 compared to February 18, planned.

The end of the year 2019 was marked by a big falling out between Sony Pictures and Marvel Studio about Spider-Man, who had nearly not being able to be part of the MCU, in the absence of a financial agreement between the two parts. The two companies had finally found a common ground — leaving doubt on a possible transaction of communication to mobilize the fans.

Photo credit of the a : Disney/MCU