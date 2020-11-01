BECKY G AND OZUNA TOGETHER IN THE NEW SONG “NO DRAMA”

Becky G and Ozuna joined forces in the unreleased single “No Drama”, which they produced together with Hydro and Elof Lonely. In addition to the song, the official video directed by Mike Howes also released.

“I love this collaboration with Ozuna – says Becky J – I’ve always liked his music and I knew that together we could do something extraordinary. Maybe now more than ever, in our lives, we need ‘less drama’ and this has been part of the inspiration for the song. “