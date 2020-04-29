Become a·e Kardashian the time of a lunch with Kim and her sisters

Either through an auction or a raffle, the celebrities are likely to accept to participate in the All-IN Challengethat allows you to raise funds in support of various charitable organizations coming to the aid to the most deprived in these times of pandemic. It is enough just to propose to the donors to live a “unique experience”.

On the same subject



After a role in the next film from Martin Scorsese with Leonardo DiCaprio and Robert De Niro, a dress worn by Gwyneth Paltrow to the academy awards or the opportunity to attend a reunion of the actors of Friendstoday, it is the turn of Kim Kardashian, being challenged by Gisele Bündchen, to bring his stone to the edifice.

Who wants to have lunch with the Kardashian sisters ?

What it puts in the game ? A breakfast with she and her sisters (she did not specify which, all or not ?) in a smart restaurant in Los Angeles for “talking about motherhood, fashion, beauty, boys”. A meeting all the more memorable as it will be filmed for their reality tv show, The incredible family Kardashian (including filming the 19th season is in stand-by).

Two persons will be able to join, that is to say, the happy a·winner·e drawn at random and a·e invited·e of his / her choice. The plane ticket (economy class) and hotel room night are included in this lot. To try her chancehe just buy tickets virtual, 10 us $ 10 to us $ 100 to 200 (the maximum allowed) and… to be an American·e (alas..). The dream has its limitations.

Read also :

Kanye West joined the list of billionaires “Forbes” but throws a big anger

Doors open at Kim Kardashian and Kanye West