Become the guest of Rihanna on a night VIP Fenty Beauty

There are personalities clivantes, and others who are admired because of their commitment, their strength and their goodwill. Rihanna is in the latter. Who wouldn’t dream of spending an evening in the company of Huey ?

An evening with Rihanna

Would you like to spend a special moment with the singer and businesswoman, all while playing the stars in a luxury hotel and on a red carpet ? This is the time or never. The Foundation Clara Lionel (created in honor of his grandparents by Rihanna) is holding a great contest which you can participate. The price ? An evening of 100% glamour, with Rihanna.

On the website Omaze, specializing in charitable events, we indeed find an event entitled “Meet Rihanna and be his VIP guest for an evening Fenty Beauty”. One can then read a list of benefits that will be won by the small lucky.

In the program : the airplane and the 4-star hotel to the destination of the evening, a beauty hair and makeup by the pro team of Fenty Beauty, a big bag of gifts products, Fenty Beauty, and above all a meeting and a photo with Rihanna.

How to enter the contest to meet Rihanna ?

The good news is that it is not a contest exclusively fee-paying. In effect, on the event pageyou can participate free of charge. But your name will not be submitted only once in the draw. If you want to however to optimize your chances of winning, you can take out the blue card.

In effect, the contest offers 10 donations to $ 100, to be able to enter his / her name from 100 to 2000 times in the draw. The benefits of this competition will be donated to the Fondation Clara Lionel, and help disadvantaged children.

You still have over a month and a half to participate in the contest. The time to choose carefully the person that you bring with you. Ah you had not said ? You will be able to bring your BFF with you, the invitation is valid for two people !