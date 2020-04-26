Before / after : these celebs without makeup show their freckles

Posted by Meghan Markle on the day of his wedding, the freckles are on the rise. Tattoos, pencils, special, or drops tinted, shortly after the royal wedding, the beautystas competed ingenuity to wear those same éphélides.

Invisible on red carpets, because camouflaged under layers of makeup, the freckles adorning the faces of many stars. And particularly on holidays, during which the celebrities will multiply the selfies make up free and put forward their freckles, appeared in a subtle way with the sun.

As well, Kylie Jenner, Kesha or Christina Aguilera have created the effervescence when they are posted on Instagram pictures without makeup. Unrecognizable, their communities, the greeted to have left out the tricks to lift the veil on their freckles. Last in date ? Hailey Baldwin. The model posted a snapshot bare skin, where one could imagine his éphélides.

Back in pictures on the stars who have freckles once the makeup gone.