Before/After : what became of the actors of the saga Harry Potter ?

Despite numerous viewings on DVD, on tv or even Netflix, the saga Harry Potter remains a classic for a whole generation.

In full containment, reruns abound. Among them : the saga Harry Potter, as proposed by the tv channel TF1, every Sunday. True cardboard to each output of eight films, Harry Potter marked a whole generation. Even after the output of the first component Harry Potter and the sorcerer’s stone 2001… to be 19 years ago ! Little bit of old, by the way.

On the same subject

The story of Harry Potter, a young orphan at the future of grand sorcerer written by J. K Rowling fascinates as much as ever, small as large. For 10 years – since the last film of the saga was released in the cinema in 2011 – the fans of magic have been able to follow the adventures of Harry and his faithful friends, Ron and Hermione.

What became of the actors of Harry Potter ?

Then that one will become a dad and that the second has celebrated its 30th anniversary on Wednesday, 15 April 2020, more than one fan was surprised. As if, our wizards favorite not aged not… The opportunity to make a little before/after of what have become the mythical characters of Hogwarts.

——————–

To read also :

Before / After : what are the stars of “Desperate Housewives” ?

Before / after : at what point have changed the stars of “Beverly Hills” ?