Before / After : what does today look like fashion models men, the stars of the 1990s ?

The head of change, of the race of… best male models of the 90’s produces the metamorphosis !

Could even be a model, but American Greg Hansen (married, one son) is shining now behind the turntables : it is in fact a DJ and you can even book for your wedding !

The star of the catwalk, Greg Hansen has made unforgettable in the pub Dim Classic (where we could admire his ass out of the shower)…

The French Satya Oblette has not changed ! In 2006, he took part in the “I m a celebrity, get me out of here !”, it is especially invested a lot in charitable associations.

Born in 1976 , Satya Oblette has been drilled to the end of the decade of the 90’s. Discovered by Jean-Paul Gaultier, a fashion icon Kenzo. Its a little thing ? Is the hair (and your goat), rubio peroxides.

In 2020, the Dutch Mark Vanderloo, has returned to the catwalks to the time of the parade of Etro Fall / Winter of 2020-2021. In 2011, he married Robine van der Meer, a former model, she also, with whom he had two children.

Born in 1968, Mark Vanderloo has worked for Hugo Boss, Calvin Klein, Armani, Guess, etc – He has trained a couple of years, a “top partner” with the mannequin Spanish Esther Canadas in which he was married.

Always a model, the American Tony Ward is the father of three daughters.

Born in 1963, Tony Ward has not attracted the photographers, it has also captured the attention of the Virgin, of which he was the groom : you can see in the clips of “Cherish”, “Justify My Love” and Erotica, as well as in her book “SEX”. Tony has also played in the clip “Fastlove” of George Michael , and “Say You’ll Be There”, the Spice Girls. In addition, it has been tried for the acting career… without much success !

“The golden age lasted for four years, since I’ve voluntarily put an end to my coverage of the night to the morning. I had nothing to say, I was not in the bottom ! Once the forms of presentation exhausted, not being it,” said Alain Gossuin with “Playboy” in 2010. The Belgian is still a little dummy and continues to work in fashion since he launched his brand of the shirt.

American Jason Lewis is still the actor, who recently played in the series “Midnight, Texas”.

Born in 1971, Jason Lewis has posed for Guess Jeans, Tommy Hilfiger, Hugo Boss, Versace, and the gentleman naked from the pub Absolut Vodka, it was him ! What is more important, it has quickly chosen to play the comedy : we saw in the series “Beverly Hills”, “Happy”, but his role as the most prominent example is probably one of Smith Jerrod on the series and the two movies “Sex & the City”.

In 2015, Marcus Schenkenberg, Swedish, Dutch, has agreed to celebrate the 25th anniversary of a famous cosmetic surgery clinic in germany (Bodenseeklinik), submit to a… a Vampire Lift (to look younger) ! In 2019, he participated in the German version of the “Singer of the Masked” by the which put on a suit of squirrel. He sang “come Together” the Beatles, “Tainted Love” of Marilyn Manson, “Mmm Mmm Mmm Mmm” Crash Test Dummies, “The House of the Rising Sun” by The Animals and “Song 2” by Blur.

Born in 1968, Marcus Schenkenberg (your full name Marcus Lodewijk Schenkenberg van Mierop) has posed for numerous brands such as Calvin Klein that has made it famous. He has made some tv appearances, recorded a song (“La Chica Marita” and he displayed the arms of Jessica Simpson, Nicki Hilton, Mariah Carey, Pamela Anderson…

His career as a model, which quit as soon as 1998. Goodbye flash, Cameron Alborzian, iranian-british, is now a master yogi and a practitioner of ayurveda. But in 2018, has taken on a new podium, the time of the fashion show Dior Homme Fall / Winter collection 2018-2019.

Born in 1967, Cameron Alborzian has been crowned as “Top model of the year male” when the Trophies of the mode in 1996. Muse of all the major brands, and the Virgin, if she also fell in love with him : it was one of the heroes of the clip of her song “Express Yourself”, directed by David Fincher. Appears also in that of “Something About The Way you look tonight” by Elton John with Kate Moss.

The Austrian Werner Schreyer poses for the occasion, but is mostly career in the painting (as the abstract).

Born in 1970, Werner Schreyer has been the face of many fragrances, including Hugo Boss. The Austrian dared made some inroads on the side of comedy : we saw in “Elisa” by Jean Becker (with Vanessa Paradis), “Love in Paris”, by Anne Goursaud (the sequel to “9 1/2 weeks” with Mickey Rourke, Agathe de La Fontaine and Angie Everhart), or a “last resort”, Matt Earl Beesley, (with the same Mickey Rourke, and Danny Trejo).

In the decade of the 90’s, it was not only for Kate MossNaomi Campbell, Carla Bruni and Linda Evangelista. For these models, the goddesses of the catwalks, the star of fashion magazines and campaigns pub also had their male counterparts : they were a handful, they called Werner Schreyer, Cameron Alborzian or Alain Gossuin. They, too, were in vogue in the years 90, but unlike its counterparts, there are a few that have followed her career as a model.

