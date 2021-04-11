CELEBRITIES

Before and after Mia Khalifa Awesome Changes!

Model and entrepreneur Mia Khalifa shared a comparative photo from before and after a long time ago, surely several fans were more than astonished.

Just over a year ago she decided to change her habits and improve her figure, although for many of her fans it was already perfect Mia Khalifa decided to become a fitness girl.

Throughout the process, she was experiencing she let us know with videos, photographs, and stories, however, it was May 20, 2020, that she shared a post with two videos.

 

In it, she appears showing off her figure before starting to exercise and after a year exactly shared the result of so much effort.

Of course, her enormous charms, which are like her hallmark, were the only thing that remained the same, her abdomen, legs, and arms changed completely.

This publication to date has exactly 7 million 25 thousand 17 reproductions, it is for you to get an idea of the drastic and perfect change that the model and celebrity of social networks underwent.

With only 388 comments stating that she looked beautiful although to tell you the truth, Mia Khalifa looks beautiful in any weight she finds she or she is, which her fans agreed on.

