Jessie Reyez or Jessica Reyez is an author-composer-interpreter Colombo-Canadian. You’ll know it can be. She opened the Festival international de Jazz de Montréal in 2018. Living in Toronto, the young woman of 28 years offers us a first album titled Before Love came to Kill Us. A proposal ” punché “.

Jessie Reyez has a I-don’t-know-what in the voice. This grain, which is of the soul, by the way, we blow your mind, from the beginning to the end of the disk. That this is in the format of rap on Deaf (Who Are You) on Ankles mode or ballad, or even on The Memoria Kill Us or Love in the Dark, Jessie Reyez takes a turn for the more mature through all of his songs.

On Dope, it explores a pop a little more exotic that recalls the roots from the romance of the young lady, and it is far from the singer cuban Camila Cabello. The energy of the young singer is well-known especially on I Do, where Reyez if époumone on accompaniments piano soul and guitar pop. The voice choirs are superimposed to finalize everything. Nice work.

It will be noted that the artist is surrounded by big names in rap such as Eminem on Coffin. A pretty ballad, where the two voices of the artists blend quite well. In retrospect, if we put all the songs together, we will notice quite easily that the Canadian draws heavily from Amy Winehouse and Bob Marley. What is rather interesting to note listening.

That said, the project can lack direction at times. It starts with the big rap to finally conclude in ballad poignant. An artistic direction more consistent would have led to more sustained attention to this disc. For the listener, this lack of focus is somewhat annoying.

Apart from this flat, Jessie Reyez has everything to be successful to carve a niche in the musical landscape of pop 2020. His voice is worth the visit, in addition to his musical arrangements, mixing gospel, soul, Latin rhythms and rap. If curiosity bites you, Reyez you will travel, no doubt about it.