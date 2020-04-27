Before Thor 4, Chris Hemsworth will be at the poster of an action movie

The streaming platform, hits hard and debauchery a whooping Marvel for his new feature film. Chris Hemsworth will play a mercenary, fearless in the film, Sam Hargrave, Tyler Rake.

Before donning again the costume of Thor in Love and Thunder, Chris Hemsworth is offering a small favor in Netflix. The actor will be at the poster for the upcoming action film of the platform, Tyler Rake. There will be a mercenary working in the shade and that has nothing to lose. It is loaded, by a powerful mafia to save his son who has been kidnapped. This epic is at the heart of the underworld will not be any rest for Tyler Rake, which will see his life changed forever. To the achievement, Sam Hargrave will sign his first film after having worked on several large productions as a stunt coordinator. He has in particular worked on Avengers Endgame and Captain America Civil War. The meeting Marvel stops only not there because of other names, well-known fans of the house of ideas, are enrolled in the technical team. The directors of Endgame, Joe and Anthony Russo, are in the production in the feature film.

David Harbour in the cast

Side casting, in addition to the australian actor, fans of Stranger Things will be able to find David Harbour in the skin of a character that is still secret. Nevertheless, it should face Chris Hemsworth in a scene of battle, to believe the images of Netflix. The actor will not be the only familiar face to make an appearance in the film as Golshifte Farahani will also be of the party. The actress, a French-iranian had been hailed for his role in the movie of Jim Jarmusch, Paterson in 2016.

For the moment, still no trailer for this film that seems to be part of the lineage of the Triple border. The first images, shared by Netflix portend a pure product of action, with scenes of battles explosive. It will have to wait for the 24 April next, to discover this new film.