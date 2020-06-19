Beginning : the movie by Christopher Nolan will be released in France on the 31st of July

The spectators in the last instance, have to wait nine more days to discover the thriller of espionage.

It is now official : Principle of Christopher Nolan out in cinemas on July 31. A little less than a week after the announcement of the change of calendar by Warner Bros, the French subsidiary of the famous study has confirmed the new date in a tweet. The thriller of espionage carried on by John David Washington and Robert Pattinson out for what to us the same day that the united States, either on a Friday – something very rare in France. The Fans, therefore, do not expect too much, knowing that the original release date was created in only nine days before.

It is, therefore, Mulan of Niki Caro open finally the prom, on the 22nd of July, it became the first blockbuster in the cinema after the global pandemic and the time of closing of the theatres. Subject, of course, that the adaptation of the Disney film, is not itself moved.

Note that this change in the calendar from Warner Bros. also has postponed the launch of the long awaited Wonder Woman 1984. Expected in the month of August, the film Patty Jenkins with Gal Gadot finally released on the 2nd of October next.

While it is expected to recover Principle on the 31st of July, find the trailer below. In addition to Robert Pattinson and John David Washington, the film that will bring together Michael Caine, Elizabeth Debicki, Clemence Poesy, Kenneth Branagh and Aaron Taylor-Johnson.

