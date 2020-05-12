“Behaviour of swine” : Jennifer Aniston out of her silence and speaks of Harvey Weinstein

Two years ago, the case of Harvey Weinstein shook the film industry. Even today, the word continues to be free. It is in the columns of the magazine Variety that Jennifer Aniston is now up on the doings of the old american producer. The ex-wife of Brad Pitt tells the story of his first meeting with the mogul of Miramax during the filming of Skid in 2005. A thriller in which the actress Friends gave the replica to Clive Owen and Vincent Cassel, and which was produced by Harvey Weinstein in person.

“I remember a dinner with Clive (Owen, ED)our producers and one of my friends who was sitting next to me. Weinstein came to our table and said to my friend “Lève-toi !”, tells Jennifer Aniston. I said to myself : “Oh my god”. Then my friend stood up and Harvey has taken his place. It was at such a level of rudeness, an attitude of pork.”

An attempt of intimidation

Since the revelations of the New York Timesin October 2017, the victims of the predator Weinstein multiply. Among them : actresses Rose McGowan, Gwyneth Paltrow and even Asia Argento. As to the famous “friend“has she been spared ? Yes, ” says Jennifer Aniston, who remembers, however, an attempt of intimidation dating back to 2005, the year of the filming Skid. “He came to visit me in London. He told me : “Ok, then I’d like you to wear a dress for the before-first”, remembers the main interested. At the time, Georgina Chapman, the wife of the producer, just launched his own label of ready-to-wear, Marchesa.

In the Face of the reluctance of the actress, Harvey Weinstein insists : “You have to wear one of these dresses”, she says. This has been the only time where he tried to intimidate me.” But the actress, who is freshly separated from Brad Pitt, remains firm and refuses the said dress. “That is what he was going to do, huh ?!”, exclaimed it in Variety.

The mindsets have changed

Far from wanting to minimize the impact of #MeToo, Jennifer Aniston declares to the contrary, the movement has helped change the mentality in Hollywood as anywhere else. “There are still many things to improve but I think this kind of behavior is a thing of the past.” And then to conclude : “The people were afraid. Everyone has a new play book and tries to understand what are the new rules.”