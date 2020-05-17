“Behind Barz”, the new single from Drake

(Relaxnews) – The canadian rapper has unveiled a title to find it on the soundtrack of the series, Netflix’s “Top Boy”.

Listen to “Behind Barz” Drake on YouTube : https://youtu.be/oEq5pdYOBu0

Pitchfork reports that the song made its debut during a freestyle in 2018 on the british channel Link Up TV, during the program “Behind the Bars”.

Cancelled in 2013 after two seasons broadcast on channel the English Channel 4’s “Top Boy”, in which Drake is a long-time fan, follows the daily life of a young English involved in drug trafficking. After a six-year absence, the series will make its grand return this Friday, September 13 on Netflix, with a third round of episodes.