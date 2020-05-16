“Behind Barz”, the new single from Drake

Canadian rapper Drake has just unveiled a new title, “Behind Barz”, which is found on the soundtrack of the series “Top Boy“.

The u.s. daily Pitchfork, which specializes in music criticism independent reports that the piece was born out of a freestyle in 2018 on the british channel Link Up TV, during the program “Behind Bars“.

Cancelled in 2013 after two seasons broadcast on channel the English Channel 4 series “Top Boy“of which Drake is a long-time fan, follows the daily life of a young English involved in drug trafficking. After a six-year absence, the series will make its grand return this Friday, September 13, with a third round of episodes.