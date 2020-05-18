Behind the appearance of Leonardo DiCaprio in The Last Dance

In the midst of the orgy that was taking place in the locker room of the Bulls after Game 6 of the Finals ’98, a certain Leonardo DiCaprio had come to congratulate Michael Jordan. And the cameo of the actor in The Last Dance has not escaped the spectators.

// After your reading, give your opinion on Talk about Basketball : respond to our survey (5 questions)

Champagne, cigars, t-shirts to the effigy of champions : the table of the locker room of the Bulls at the end of the Finals in 1998, had the celebration of the classic a team in such a moment of history. Everything, except one detail. It was, in fact, rarely seen Leonardo DiCaprio fit in this kind of scenes in the history of the league.

This major detail has similarly not escaped the attention of the audience The Last Danceand the final episode of the show. We see the american actor in his younger years come to congratulate Michael Jordan, looking all dazed.

Lol DiCaprio fanboying — Mark Chiusano (@mjchiusano) May 18, 2020

Lol DiCaprio who is the fanboy.

Read also | The director of TLD made a big revelation on Reggie Miller

Its youthful of the time would have prevented its yet not already be one of the biggest stars in Hollywood. The american actor had acquired its immense popularity the previous year, while the film Titanic was the poster of cinemas of the world. A priori, it therefore did not need to suffer from any inferiority complex in the face to MJ.

Thanked by the leader of the Bulls having made the trip up to Salt Lake City, DiCaprio has subsequently said all the good he thought of him, before to congratulate him for his ultimate performance. Jordan, too, was no stranger to feats of arms of his questioner, and proved it by referring to his latest role in date in The Man in The Iron Mask.

Michael Jordan calling Leonardo DiCaprio’s the “man with the iron face” while soaked in champagne is the single coolest thing he did his entire career. #TheLastDance — Jordan Zakarin (@jordanzakarin) May 18, 2020

Michael Jordan calling Leonardo DiCaprio” man in the face of iron ” while being covered in champagne is the coolest thing he has ever done in his entire career. #TheLastDance

One last scene tinged with respect for the number 23, illustrating his aura that extended well beyond the boundaries of the land NBA.