Behind the cameras! by Mia Khalifa on Video by Bella Poarch

Mia Khalifa recently shared content on Instagram related to the video released by Tiktoker Bella Porch and which by the way has become a phenomenon.

Two days ago “Build a B*tch” was released on Bella Porch’s official channel and already has more than 38 million views, perhaps knowing that Mia Khalifa appeared again in a video was exciting for many.

Like the official Tiktokervideo, the beautiful Mia Khalifa shared her post two days ago, with a video and several behind-the-back photos while looking at flirtatious bodysuits.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Mia K. (@miakhalifa)

In the publication, the beautiful celebrity thanked her for the fact that she decided to ask her to be part of that project and also congratulates her on her debut.

In total it was a video at the beginning and then five photographs showing some of the work and flirtatious outfits they wear.

In all of them we see Khalifa and also Porch sporting his figures in company with other models, it seems somewhat simple but making an official video is somewhat tired, but that the end result is more than expected as it was in this case.

