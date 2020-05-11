Behind-the-scenes of the album Bryan Adams : Reckless

Reckless, will be released on November 5, 1984, it sold more than five million copies around the world. ” Run to you “will be the first single from the album, with a chorus that remains in the memories. You can feel the influences of that era dominated by the artists AOR (adult-oriented rock) and his “Hard FM” as a typical 80’s.
Bryan has only twenty-five years old when the fourth single,” Summer of 69 “blow up the charts, It can be found in duo with Tina Turner on “ It’s Only Love “ another hit from this album which will be nothing less than 6 singles, all in the top 10 sales ! The organisers of major music events are a guest inescapable, Bryan Adams participates in the Live Aid in July 1985 in Philadelphia, the concert from Wembley stadium in support of Nelson Mandela in 1988 and then the spectacle of Pink Floyd before the wall of Berlin in 1990. Very occupied by his work of photographer and humanitarian, Bryan Adams released in march 2019 and a new album “Shine a Light“which is extracted the title of the same name. Jennifer Lopez made an appearance on the track” That’s How Strong Our Love Is “.