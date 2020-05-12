Behind-the-scenes of the tropical vacation of Britney Spears with her mother

Instagram / Britney Spears
Britney at the beach !
Britney Spears looks happy and in good health during his well-deserved vacation after months difficult.
The pop star, 37-year-old and his mother, Lynne Spearshave recently started a stay of mother and daughter in the Islands Turks and Caicos south of the Bahamas. Britney posted pictures and videos on Instagram, wearing a bikini, on the beach or enjoy the crystal waters of the Atlantic.
“I arrived in paradise”, she wrote Saturday.
“Britney was super happy to be arrival and mad joy in discovering the beauty of the hotel, the pool and the beach,” said a witness to E! News. “She couldn’t believe her eyes and was bluffée. She said she was in paradise and never want to leave.”
“Britney was excited to be on the beach Friday”, told us a witness. “They had deck chairs located on the top of rocks overlooking the beach. [Britney et sa mère] looked very satisfied and comfortable in their chairs to watch the waves crashing and sailboats pass. Britney has climbed a few rocks before playing in the sand.”
The singer looked “totally relaxed and happy,” said our witness, before adding : “She did stretches and yoga poses on the beach talking with her mother.”
Lynne has taken photos of his daughter, and the two were seen “laughing and kiss”.
On Saturday, Britney and Lynne have been seen trying to swim in the ocean.
“[Britney] dancing and singing all alone. She broke out in the clear water,” said our witness. “After the beach, they went to the pool, where they ordered lunch before relaxing on a couch.”
In the beginning of the month, Britney was on vacation with his companion, Sam Asghariin Miami.
For the moment, the year has not been easy for Britney. The interpreter of “Toxic”, which had made a depression in 2007, spent a month in a psychiatric hospital, months after they have cancelled their residency in Las Vegas due to health problems of his father, Jamie Spears, who also manages his fortune. In the beginning of the month, the star has obtained an order of deportation standing against Sam Lutfihis former partner, who, according to the family of the singer have started to harass her after the beginning of his treatment.
For all its problems, many fans have expressed their concern around the mental health of Britney and many would like to see his curatorship stops. In may, a judge ordered an investigation into the matter, whose conclusions are expected in September.
Larry Rudolphhis manager of long standing, had indicated to TMZ in may, he didn’t want it reworked before being “ready, physically, mentally and in her heart.” Britney had then reassured politely to his fans, during a meeting with the paparazzi, stating that “of course” and they would revisit occur in public.