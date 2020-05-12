Behind-the-scenes of the tropical vacation of Britney Spears with her mother

Britney at the beach !

Britney Spears looks happy and in good health during his well-deserved vacation after months difficult.

The pop star, 37-year-old and his mother, Lynne Spearshave recently started a stay of mother and daughter in the Islands Turks and Caicos south of the Bahamas. Britney posted pictures and videos on Instagram, wearing a bikini, on the beach or enjoy the crystal waters of the Atlantic.

“I arrived in paradise”, she wrote Saturday.

“Britney was super happy to be arrival and mad joy in discovering the beauty of the hotel, the pool and the beach,” said a witness to E! News. “She couldn’t believe her eyes and was bluffée. She said she was in paradise and never want to leave.”