Behind the screen : the pollution in the world of cinema

From Godzilla to the Day after, passing by monsters attacking the city, The emerald forest, or The beautiful green, the cinema militant to the ecology exists since a long time ago. Some of the greatest actors of Hollywood, on the other hand, have become in figures and ecologists, in the first rank of them, probably, Leonardo DiCaprio or Marion Cotillard. However, well-chosen words of André Malraux : “on the other hand, cinema is an industry” and, as such, like all industries, the movie pollutes the environment.

When you need a scene of a film actor allows the flow of water through the sink, this water is actually lost. Have a larger scale, the filming of the Titanic was the need to create a group of 65 million litres of water, all is wasted to the last drop of the end of filming complete. In the same sense, the opening scene of Apocalypse Now, during which a forest of palm trees burns is taken as such, in the use of the tyres, as well as 4 500 litres of petrol for good measure. Other types of consequences are also considered. Recently, Expandables 2, it has skyrocketed to one of her scenes in a cave in Bulgaria in order to benefit from the presence of some 20,000 bats that inhabit it. Half died.

The step of the shooting, however, is not the main problem. This step is only a quarter of the pollution generated by this industry. The production, distribution and marketing to complement the rest. For example, the only French cinema, which every year produces more pollution 410 000 Paris/New York round trip by plane.

In light of this, a part of the world of the cinema is mobilized. In France, the collective EcoProd was created in 2009 and publishes a lot of data. Some allow you to give an idea of the pollution caused by the film (for example, the pollution that it generates an average of an episode of a French series), and guidelines for producers or directors, with the aim of reducing the ecological costs of their films. In the united States, Universal Pictures has released a motion something like this : “Green is Universal “. In terms of other giants such as Nollywood and Bollywood, the environmental awareness, is very poorly documented.

In sum, the image the film projects the green, the different compartments of the world of cinema will give the impression of moving in the right direction, but this is not, however, just the beginning.

