beIN is going to broadcast the concert of the WHO

The group beIN Media will be one of the major broadcasters the world supporting the concert virtual One World: Together At Home put in place by theWorld Health organization (WHO) and Global Citizento celebrate and support the health workers in the fight against the COVID-19.

The television special world will include icons of worldwide fame such as David Beckham, Lady Gaga, Chris Martin, Elton John, Sabrina Elba, J Balvin, John Legend, Maluma, Paul McCartney, Priyanka Chopra, Jonas, Shah Rukh Khan, Stevie Wonder, among other artists.

It will be broadcast by beIn on its global network of 43 territories, including the 24 countries in the Middle East and North Africa, on the weekend of 18 and 19 April.

beIN will provide more details on this release next week.