Bella, Gigi Hadid and Kendall Jenner gorgeous in Tom Ford

On the occasion of the Fashion Week, the american designer Tom Ford has delivered Friday in Los Angeles a superb fashion show, before an audience of stars.

Friday night, american designer Tom Ford introduced his show in the city of Angels on the occasion of the Fashion Week. After Voguethe designer unveiled a collection of 52 looks woman and man hesitating between” party dress, sets rock and held the quilt retro “. For the present, the sisters Gigi and Bella Hadid have graced the podium at the Milk Studios, alongside the infamous Kendall Jenner, the youngest of the clan Kardashian-Jenner.

” TOM FORD. Always be in my heart… A blessing to be back on the podium. I still have chills “wrote Bella on his account Instagram.

Many invited personalities

Two days of the Oscars, which will take place also in Los Angeles, many stars had made the trip to attend the show. Kylie and Kris Jenner, the blogger Chiara Ferragni and Fedez, Miley Cyrus or even Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez were present.

