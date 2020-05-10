Bella Hadid and Kendall Jenner in Miami : who wins next mode ?

This week, we will engage in a battle of style between the two it-girls and friends in real life : Kendall Jenner and Bella Hadid. Set in Miami to relax and have a good time, one cannot help but wonder who wins next mode ? We let you judge !

Bella Hadid and Kendall Jenner have more than one point in common. If they are both queens of the podium in the world and real it-girls on social networks, it turns out that in the life of every day, they also share many similarities in mode, which do not stop at a trip to Miami.

The Matrix glasses

Kendall Jenner and Bella Hadid are part of the crew of the most popular in terms of influence. With their millions of subscribers on social networks and their presence in all the events to be elitist, the two models know how to play with fashion. And if some trends are easier to adopt than others, the two women not afraid of anything. An example of this ? The dark glasses very fine how Matrix became their secret weapon to counter the paparazzi or just protect from the sun… With style !

The long leather coat

A long time considered as the centerpiece of the look gothicthe leather jacket becomes, against all expectations, very fashion, especially when it is worn by our it-girls favorite. Bella Hadid knows it well, and the door to perfection, often by adding a touch of a little bit sexy. Attached by a simple yawthe star is associated with a pants flare and a pair of boots in shiny leather. Canon !

Dresses skirts cut

On the red carpet, Bella Hadid and Kendall Jenner also display many similarities side looks, thanks to their common taste for dresses very serrated. We remember the appearance of (very) remarkable Bella Hadid at Cannes, with its sublime silk dress red signed Alexandre Vauthier. But Kendall Jenner wasn’t any left ! You remember his arrival at theAfter Party of the Oscars last February ? The beautiful had appeared in a dress very bold signed Rami Kadi revealing her endless legs.

If Kendall Jenner exceeds Bella Hadid for its age, side mode, the two BFF indulge very often to a set of twin sisters. With so many similaritiesit is difficult to know which of the two is the most stylish. We will let you discover their looks in common thanks to our slide show, and judge for yourself who wins next mode !

