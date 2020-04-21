Bella Hadid and Selena Gomez having released a new album

– Advertising –

The album 2020 Weekend, After Hours, is finally here and the fans love it already. After its first release on march 20, of the dedicated fans were immediately put to the audio, analyzing some of the details on the life of the singer, born Abel Tesfaye, 30 years, through the rhythms, the lyrics and the general composition. What fans have discovered, these are clues regarding his romance with Selena Gomez, 27 years old, and Bella Hadid, 23 years old. of the story.

The singer of the “Star Boy” has started to go out with Bella in 2015 when they were seen together in may of the same year at the music festival Coachella. In December of the same year, the model then got a main role in the clip of The Weeknd for his song “In The Night” from his album Beauty support the Madness. While the duo has kept the details of their relationship rather confidential, they were often seen together, and in 2016, have left their gaze on the red carpet at the Grammy Awards in 2016. In November of the same year, the pair is separated, due to work commitments and rigorous schedules conflicting.

Shortly after his separation from Bella, The Weeknd continued to go out with Selena in January 2017, the singer of ”Lose You To Love Me”. The duo made a public appearance together, including at the Met Gala 2017 where they have packed their outfits on the PDA. Their summer of love has given way to a few. Nevertheless, it was an agreement, and the two have followed their different paths. Even if their relationship did not last long, the fans have reason to think that Selena has motivated the song “Save Your Tears,” the latest album from The Weeknd. The first title song of The Weeknd said: “I saw you dancing in a crowded room”, which could point to one of the songs of Selena on her latest album, Rare, entitled “Crowded Room”. The song is also accompanied by lyrics such as “Take me because I wants to stay” and “You could have ask me why I have a broken heart / You could tell me that you had fallen in pieces.”

But this is not the song that encourages fans to speculate on the love life of The Weeknd. After his break-up with Selena, his relationship has resumed with Bella Hadid in may 2018, before they leave again in 2019. The remnants of the relationship, however, are scattered throughout After Hours, according to enthusiasts. In his piece “Escape From L. A.”, the artist sings: “She did suspend Chrome Hearts to his throat.” Chrome Hearts is, in fact, the name of the streetwear brand with which Bella has worked. For her collection of capsules, Hellz Bellz, she had her last adventure in December 2019.

The life inspires almost always the art, and the record of the most recent The Weeknd is no exception! To see pictures of the singer with her two former flames, click on the gallery above!

