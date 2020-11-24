BELLA HADID CHANGES HER LOOK AND CHOOSES THE SHAG HAIRCUT, THE HAIRCUT OF THE MOMENT

Bella Hadid really looks good with any hairstyle, doesn’t she? The model has played with different shades and lengths in recent months but has just debuted a new hair look completely new, the cutting capell the trend of 2020: the shag.

On the set of an unknown project, the model revealed a new fringe and a super sleek bob in a bright shade of light brown. I mean, Bella has officially joined the shag haircut club – and it’s a blast.

From the video she posted on Instagram, it’s unclear whether the bangs are real or fake, but even without it, she would still have a crazy shag. Regardless of whether you sport it for a long or short time, this hair look is something that was really worth trying.

The shag, which translated literally means “tousled”, is the new haircut that wants us to forget the bob. Goodbye even lengths, the trend wants scaled sections, indeed very scaled, an updated interpretation of the hair cu t made popular by Brigitte Bardot and Jane Fonda in the 60s and 70s.

But for the record, the first to surprise us was Miley Cyrus with her modern mullet, immediately kicking off the trend. In case you have a crazy desire to give your hair a nice show, here we tell you and show everything on the shag.