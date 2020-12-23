CELEBRITIES

BELLA HADID CONFIRMS THE GREAT RETURN OF LOW-WAISTED JEANS (VERY LOW) – SO EARLY 2000

Posted on

With the end of the 90s craze and the beginning of the obsession with the 2000s, it was only a matter of time before the flared jeans with the low waist, indeed very low, became trendy again. Attention, however, it is not just a model of jeans, we are talking about the garment symbol of the fabulous noughties

To officially confirm that the trend is here to stay, we thought of one of our favorite trendsetters, the supermodel  Bella Hadid with an Instagram look that for many Millennials is a sure déjà-vu of the high school days:

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Bella 🦋 (@bellahadid)

For Generation Z it is an enthusiastic fashion novelty, but for Millennials, especially those who went to high school in the 2000s,  the low life is a sort of space-time black hole in which they have to go home to study protractor. Do you understand the trauma?

Okay, maybe we are too tragic, given that the greatest performers of the low life of that decade were two divine icons of pop music, the one and only:  Britney Spears and  Christina Aguilera.

Has the sartorial adventure with high-waisted jeans really come to an end? Will low life be able to regain its moment of glory? Not if we are sure and, perhaps, we do not know whether to wish it.

