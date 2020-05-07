Bella Hadid follow Selena Gomez and changes his mind !

A few days ago, Bella Hadid has decided to follow back his former girlfriend Selena Gomez… Before the unfollow a few days later.

Last weekend, several readers have noticed that Bella Hadid followed back Selena Gomez on Instagram… However, this lasted only for a moment… MCE TV tells you more !

Remember, three years ago, Bella Hadid has taken the decision to unfollow Selena Gomez on Instagram ! In effect, thea singer had just put in a couple with The Weeknd…. A new relationship that was far from delight Bella !

And for good reason, the top model of 23 years has frequented for years, the interpreter of Blinding Lights ! Therefore, it does not stand that one of her friends, or at least one of his or her knowledge, starts in a couple with her ex !

Thus, Bella Hadid, had unfollow Selena ! Years later, the water seems to have flowed under the points ! Because of this, Bella Hadid has been following new singer on Instagram… at least for a few days !

Bella Hadid and Selena : users ask questions

Last weekend, internet users were quick to point out that Bella Hadid and Selena followed each other again ! In effect, these latter have made it known loud and clear on Twitter by posting hundreds of messages !

“Bella eventually follow back Selena… Three years later, as they say : better late than never ! “” Finally, she is reconciled ! It must be said that Bella is no longer with The Weeknd so it is useless to keep this sort of grudge ! “ Could we read !

Only here… a Few day later, it is the drama ! Bella unfollow again the artist ! Again, internet users have taken the opportunity to make a number of assumptions !

“I think she had to speak after that Bella has follow back Selena ! But it didn’t happen like clockwork ! “ Could we read on the canvas !

Tags : Bella Hadid – Bella Hadid, ex – Bella Hadid follow – Bella Hadid-follow-instagram – bella Hadid instagram – Bella Hadid breaking – Bella Hadid Selena Gomez – Bella Hadid selena gomez instagram – bella hadid is the weeknd