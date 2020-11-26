BELLA HADID HAS TWO NEW SHOULDER TATTOOS THAT HONOR HER ARAB ROOTS

Bella Hadid knows that once you start getting tattoos, it’s hard to stop. The supermodel has just added two new, very delicate shoulder tattoos to her collection – and they seem to have an important meaning for the 24-year-old.

On November 22, the famous New York tattoo artist Doctor Woo shared an album on Instagram showing the two new inks he created for Bella:

” Some written for the always kind and lovely Bella Hadid, ” wrote the tattoo artist in the caption.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Doctor Woo (@_dr_woo_)

In the photos we see two Arabic phrases; according to PopSugar, they read ” I love you ” and ” my love “.

Both are written in a super fine, subtle, and elegant style, and they are really cute on Bella’s shoulders.

The tattoos are very likely to honor the model’s Arab roots: her father, Mohamed Hadid, is Palestinian-American.

We can take another look at the new tattoos in one of the latest posts that Bella shared on Instagram, where she poses smiling in her New York apartment.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Bella 🦋 (@bellahadid)

Bella, unlike many of her famous friends, doesn’t have many tattoos. In addition to the two new lettering, it has a pair of small angel wings on both ankles and a tiny rose on the elbow. Tiny and delicate tattoos, perfect to hide or cover up with makeup if you are a model for work.