Bella Hadid is hotter than ever on Instagram : She poses in pink bikini and a dream for his fans

This April 15, 2020, Bella Hadid has bewildered his fans on Instagram. The reason for this ? A cliché hyper torrid posted in story, where she appears in a bikini neon pink. It tells you more below !

Bella Hadid, sensual on the social networks

This is not a secret for anyone, Bella Hadid knows how to charm his 29 million subscribers on Instagram. And in every shot, it is a coup de grace ! In fact, the beautiful brunette knows very well how to sell and put forward, as well as the international top model that she is.

Each angle or position is actually thoroughly thought to highlight her thin silhouette of dream. Like its fellow models Emily Ratajkowski, or Kendall Jenner, photos of Bella Hadid do a lot about it.

And this 15 last April, the 23-year old woman has literally inflamed the canvas. In fact, she has shared an archival photo from his last vacation in story Instagram, and his fans have adored ! Top, to be seen in a swimsuit in two parts, colour candy pink.

Bella Hadid poses in pink bikini and a cardboard box on Instagram – © Instagram story / @bellahadid

Bella Hadid confined, is responsible as it can

If in recent times, the younger sister of Gigi Hadid is more present on the canvas, it is because she is also self-contained. And yes, the Covid-19 ronge also in countries overseas and particularly in the United States, which are to this day, 28 579 death.

Thus, to occupy his time, the starlet shares with his subscribers his kitchen secrets, her beauty routines and her favorite pastime : horseback riding. Moreover, she shared yesterday on his story Instagram, look, the canon of cavalier ! Here, too, it was a no-fault. Dressed or not, the former girlfriend of the singer The Weeknd made a cardboard on the canvas, and we understand why ! Bella Hadid is at the top of his form, and more beautiful than ever.