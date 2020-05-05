Bella Hadid is not following Selena Gomez after having provoked the frenzy of social media

UPDATE: Do not bring out the bubbly for now! Bella Hadid has already abandoned Selena Gomeza few hours later after having followed the ex of her ex-boyfriend.
We can’t keep this news to ourselves!
Bella Hadid makes a lot of noise on the social networks when some fans with eagle eyes have noticed that she had started to follow Selena Gomez. Since this weekend, the singer “Rare” is part of the 386 accounts that the model follows on Instagram.
“Selena Gomez and Bella Hadid is following officially” exclaimed a fan on Twitter. “I’m trying to understand what is going on between Bella Hadid and Selena Gomez #SpillTheTea”, shared another, with a meme confused. Another tweeted, “BELLA HADID AND SELENA GOMEZ’S POWER I STAN.”
This comes months after that Selena has followed Bella on Instagram. Fans will remember that Bella has abandoned Selena in 2017 after she and the ex of Bella The weekend has sparked rumours of love. Selena was reciprocated later that year. Then in November 2019, the singer of “Lose You To Love Me” has put an end to their supposed feud following Bella, who seemed to have rekindled his romance with the singer of “Starboy” in October.
Proving in addition that there was no bad blood between them, Selena has left Bella a friendly message on one of its publications Instagram, which was later deleted by the young wife of 23 years. Seeing that the post was no longer on his feed, an account of a fan of Selena wrote on Instagram: “It’s all about support for women. You can’t just take it gently. Selena replied: “It sucks.”
Since their separation in August 2017, Selena is on good terms with The Weeknd. In recent weeks, showed his support for his new music several times.
She paid tribute to the singer in his playlist Spotify “Cooking Together: Selena Gomez” by featuring his song “Snowchild”, which, according to fans, presents a cameo of Bella. Selena has also included the song on the playlist of social distancing that she has shared on Instagram.
According to some fans, The Weeknd has even served as inspiration for one of the new songs of Selena. In the song “Remember”, many people think that the singer of “Look At Her Now” has made several references to their relationship of 10 months with the song’s romantic, reminiscent of times hot-filled PDA with a example
“It was obvious that Selena and (The Weeknd) fell in love with one another and had a deep bond, they embraced and kissed and always showed affection and she seems to talk about it a lot in this song,” said a fan of the new song.
(This article was originally published on the lun. May 4, 2020 at 6: 52 am PST.)