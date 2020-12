The Euphoria star tops GQ magazine’s ‘Most Stylish Women of 2021’ list.

Bella Hadid, who came in third place, used her Instagram account to congratulate Zendaya.

She posted a screenshot of the GQ magazine photo to her Instagram Stories, as a tribute to the Spider-Man star.