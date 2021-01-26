BELLA HADID: SEXY EXTRATERRESTRIAL ALIEN IN HER NEW PHOTO SHOOT

Bella Hadid appears to have just landed on Earth in her new sci-fi themed photoshoot for V Magazine.

The supermodel is transformed into an extraterrestrial, the sexiest alien that human has ever imagined and by which you would certainly be kidnapped.

Fully covered in silver makeup and dark hair cut in a modern mullet, Bella is also very reminiscent of David Bowie in the Ziggy Stardust period.

The 24-year-old shared several albums on Instagram showing behind-the-scenes photos, in which we see the make-up artist retouching her skin with silver makeup and prostate make-up prosthetics they used to transfigure her face.

