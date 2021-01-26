CELEBRITIES

BELLA HADID: SEXY EXTRATERRESTRIAL ALIEN IN HER NEW PHOTO SHOOT

Posted on

Bella Hadid appears to have just landed on Earth in her new sci-fi themed photoshoot for V Magazine.

The supermodel is transformed into an extraterrestrial, the sexiest alien that human has ever imagined and by which you would certainly be kidnapped.

Fully covered in silver makeup and dark hair cut in a modern mullet, Bella is also very reminiscent of David Bowie in the Ziggy Stardust period.

The 24-year-old shared several albums on Instagram showing behind-the-scenes photos, in which we see the make-up artist retouching her skin with silver makeup and prostate make-up prosthetics they used to transfigure her face.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by V Magazine (@vmagazine)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Bella 🦋 (@bellahadid)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Bella 🦋 (@bellahadid)

Related Items:

Recommended for you

Most Popular

192
CELEBRITIES

TOM HANKS IS BALD – AND YOU WILL HAVE A HARD TIME RECOGNIZING HIM!

160
CELEBRITIES

Khloe Kardashian received a big diamond ring from Tristan Thompson

125
CELEBRITIES

Jessie J was hospitalized with Meniere’s syndrome

117
CELEBRITIES

Billie Eilish loses 100,000 followers on instagram for photos published

114
CELEBRITIES

Baby Archie draws massive praise as he wishes people ‘Happy New Year’

113
CELEBRITIES

Queen Elizabeth II delivers an emotional New Year’s message

111
CELEBRITIES

Liam Payne believes “there’s a lot to come” for One Direction

108
CELEBRITIES

Tom Cruise invests in anti-Covid-19 set

96
CELEBRITIES

MILEY CYRUS WHO HAS A SOFT SPOT FOR HARRY STYLES IS ONE OF US

92
CELEBRITIES

EMMA ROBERTS BECAME A MOTHER: THE SON WAS BORN WITH GARRETT HEDLUND

To Top