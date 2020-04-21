Bella Hadid shares a beautiful photo of her with Hailey Baldwin !

Confined to her home, Bella Hadid has displayed very close to her friend, Hailey Baldwin, the wife of Justin Bieber !

The containment closer… On Instagram, Bella Hadid has posted a snapshot, vintage in the company of his girlfriend, Hailey Baldwin. MCE TV you watch.

Confined to the home of her mother, Bella Hadid takes advantage of all that nature has to offer him. As well, the young woman’s position several shots of his daily activities.

And one of them horses. Passionate about horse racing, the young woman takes advantage of the confinement to reconnect with nature and horses. A few days ago, the top posting and pictures in the company of a pony.

During the containment, Bella Hadid has confessed to her followers that she bombarderait content, history of to make time pass more quickly. And it is successful.

Bella on the farm Bella in her garden, Bella on the sofa, Bella watch movies… The sister of Gigi Hadid keeps his word.

Nostalgic feel of the podiums, the young woman has posted a lot of pictures in the company of his friends mannequins. “I miss you terribly “, she wrote under one of the many images.

Bella Hadid post a shot with Hailey Baldwin

On the side of Hailey Baldwin, the activities are significantly the same ! Confined in his huge villa in california in the company of Justin Bieber, the young woman is brimming with ideas to spend it.

Sport, Netflix, yard, kitchen, in a Live session… The pretty blonde has, therefore, a head full of ideas ! But the lack of his loved ones begins to be felt.

Yesterday, the wife of Justin Bieber and Bella Hadid have shared, respectively, the same cliché in their Insta Story. On the photo, you can see Bella, Hailey and Justine Skye.

Very vintage, the image was accompanied by the following text : “She miss me terribly “. The containment, therefore, begins to weigh heavy for the two young women.

If France has announced the end of containment to the may 11, it is nothing for the United States. The country is the most affected by the coronavirus…

